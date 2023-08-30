Two women assaulted with a blunt object in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, paramedics say

Two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an assault in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct.

Ottawa paramedics say emergency crews responded to a call for two women assaulted by someone with a blunt object on Wellington Street, near the Supreme Court of Canada building, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics transported the two women to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One woman is listed in stable condition, while the other is in serious condition.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa officers attended the area of Wellington and Kent streets in response to "an individual causing a disturbance."

Officers arrested the individual at the scene.

The investigation continues.