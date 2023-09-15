Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

A section of Highway 174 is closed in the Cumberland area following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

"Hwy 174 will be closed in both directions for an extended period between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Street. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported one person to hospital in serious condition.