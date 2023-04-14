Two teens charged following bomb threat targeting North Grenville school
Two teens are facing charges in connection to an alleged bomb threat at an eastern Ontario school.
Ontario Provincial Police says officers received information on April 3 about a possible bomb threat targeting a school in North Grenville, south of Ottawa.
Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are facing charges of uttering threats – cause death of bodily harm and uttering threats – damage to property.
The two people will appear in court in Brockville at a later date.
The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Canada's emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased
Canada's greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country's COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
Atlantic
-
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
Toronto
-
Ontario sees air quality 'deteriorating' warning on hot and sunny day
A special air quality statement has been issued in Ontario due to unseasonal hot and sunny conditions on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with revamped menu. Here's what's new
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Quebec sex assault trial for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for June 2024
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024. Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Thursday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend
Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature of the year on Thursday and there is more warm weather on the way. An area of high pressure is expected to bring more sunshine, with daytime highs in the low to mid-twenties for the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
London
-
Federal money for Western will help identify dangerous fillers in drugs
Western University is getting a nearly $2-million share of $37-million in federal funding for several projects across Canada to help with substance use and addictions.
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
How a potential CRA strike could delay tax returns
As the deadline to file your 2022 tax return approaches, a possible strike of Canada's tax workers could mean a delay in tax returns and other services.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Four people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating after a house fire on Cedar Street in Kitchener that left four people displaced.
-
Arson charge in Guelph fire that displaced dozens of people
Guelph police say a woman has been charged in connection to a March fire that destroyed a building and displaced residents from 15 units.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
Sask. workplace deaths increase in 2022
Workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan increased in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).
-
Saskatoon SPCA kicks off 'borrowed buddies' to socialize shelter dogs
Saskatoon’s SPCA is offering to lend out shelter dogs for outings.
Edmonton
-
Fire breaks out at Jasper Place business early Friday morning
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
Vancouver
-
'Vancouver must do better': 700+ academics decry DTES decampment in open letter
Hundreds of Canadian academics are banding together to decry the dismantling of a homeless encampment in the country’s poorest postal code.
-
A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.
Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
Regina
-
'The latest and greatest': Regina IMAX theatre aiming to reopen in June following renovations
Renovations to Regina’s Kramer IMAX Theatre that include a new screen, upgraded surround sound and new seats, are expected to be completed in June.
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
-
Missing Sask. woman may be in Regina, RCMP say
A 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Sedley, Sask. on March 25 may be in Regina, RCMP said.