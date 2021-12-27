Advertisement
Two stabbed in Kanata Monday morning
Published Monday, December 27, 2021 3:00PM EST
Ottawa paramedics say two people are in serious but stable condition after being stabbed Monday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to a home on Weeping Willow Lane in Kanata at around 9 a.m. They found two adults with stab wounds. Their age and sex are unknown at this time.
Both victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Ottawa police did not provide any further information when contacted by CTV News Ottawa Monday afternoon.