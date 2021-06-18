OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old Ottawa driver had an expensive start to the weekend, after receiving two speeding tickets on Ottawa roads in less than an hour.

Ottawa Police say an officer stopped the G2 driver going 112 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Blackburn Bypass Friday morning.

Police say the same driver was stopped 59 minutes later going 117 km/h on the Airport Parkway. The speed limit is 70 km/h on the Airport Parkway.

Ottawa police continue to target speeding and aggressive drivers on Ottawa roads this spring as part of Project NoiseMaker.