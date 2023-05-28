Two seriously injured in crash in Pontiac, Que.

Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Pontiac region of Quebec early Sunday morning.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said in a news release that the vehicle left the roadway on Highway 148 near Eardley, Que. just after 6 a.m.

Police say there is a detour between chemin Parker and chemin Curley while investigators at the scene determine what caused the crash.