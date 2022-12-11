Two people hurt in crash on Hwy. 417 as snow blankets Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash east on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end, as emergency crews responded to multiple incidents during the first significant snowstorm of December.

Snow started falling Sunday morning, covering roads and sidewalks with a light dusting of snow. Environment Canada's forecast is calling for 10 cm of snow by this evening.

A total of 5 cm of snow had fallen in Ottawa as of 1 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa multiple incidents have occurred on Highway 417, in the area of Piperville Road and Boundary Road.

Ottawa fire says a pickup truck rolled over and landed in a ditch in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A volunteer firefighter was the first person on the scene, and confirmed a passenger was trapped in the vehicle.

"Upon arrival, firefighters used specialized tools to remove the passenger door and safety extricate the occupant in 5 min," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

The driver of the truck was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Ottawa paramedics say two people were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Two people were also taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 416 north of Kemptville.

Ontario Provincial Police say a car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle from an earlier collision.

#GrenvilleOPP is currently at scene of 2 vehicle collision on #Hwy416 nb north of the Kemptville exit @North_Grenville. A car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle from earlier collision in ditch. Two people taken to hospital. Road closure in place. Pse slow down @OPP_COMM_ER ^ac pic.twitter.com/PVpNINF1fV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 11, 2022

Police are reminding drivers to have their headlights on, clear snow and ice from the vehicles and give yourself plenty of space from the vehicle in front of you.

Ottawa police have reported no serious collisions on the roads across the capital.