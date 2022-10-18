Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill, one critically injured
Two women were injured—one critically—when a driver struck them with a vehicle in Sandy Hill near the uOttawa campus early Tuesday.
The pedestrians were struck just after 5:30 a.m. at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, paramedics said.
One woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus. The other women was seriously injured; she is in stable condition at the trauma centre.
A paramedic spokesman said an off-duty paramedic was the first person who arrived on scene, and they started caring for the patients right away.
A Mazda sedan with a dented hood and broken windshield was parked at the scene Tuesday morning.
Ottawa police have closed King Edward Avenue between Templeton Street and Thomas More Private. Somerset Street East is also closed between King Edward and Henderson avenues.
More to come…
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
'This is an emergency': David Suzuki addresses profanity-laden climate rant
The Canadian government's baby steps toward addressing the climate crisis are 'embarrassing,' famed environmentalist David Suzuki said Monday while expanding on the profanity-laden criticism he launched during a federal announcement last week.
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone after saying last week that Africans must be 'prepared to die for their democracy,' and hinted that Canada might boost aid for the continent.
Liberal cybersecurity bill a 'bad law' that must be amended, research report warns
A new research report says federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws.
Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters
A Canadian national who lived in Southern California was sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison on Monday for helping at least a half-dozen Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
5 things to know for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
A motion calling for a probe into grocery pricing gets unanimous support in the House of Commons, two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Quebec, and a breakdown of how much the "Freedom Convoy" protest cost the City of Ottawa. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP warns customers of 2 Moncton car dealerships they may be victims of fraud
The RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking possible victims of fraud following an investigation involving past customers of two automobile dealerships in Moncton.
-
Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours
The federal government says $100 million from its hurricane Fiona fund will be earmarked for the recovery of lost fishing gear and the repair to small-craft harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec.
-
Many residents still waiting for Fiona-related support more than 3 weeks after storm
Many residents in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still waiting on Fiona-related support more than three weeks after the storm wreaked havoc across the region.
Toronto
-
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
-
Mediated contract talks continue Tuesday between province, Ontario's education workers as strike looms
Mediated contract negotiations between Ontario’s education workers and the province are continuing today at a downtown Toronto hotel, a day after the union was given the go-ahead to go on strike.
-
Why are education workers in Ontario positioned to strike?
Thousands of Ontario education workers are positioned to commence a legal strike in weeks as talks with the Ford government hit a roadblock.
Montreal
-
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
Slain Quebec girl's family sues youth protection, school board for $3.7 million
The family of a seven-year-old Quebec girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection agency and the local school board for $3.7 million, claiming they failed to act despite numerous warning signs.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowfall warning in northern Ontario, Hwy. 11 closed
Parts of northern Ontario are getting an early blast of winter as snow started falling in the region Monday and is continuing Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning and highway closure.
-
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
-
Tractor-trailer collision on Hwy. 11 in Iroquois Falls
Highway 11 is closed in both directions north of Nellie Lake near mile marker 678 in the area of Iroquois Falls due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
London
-
Stratford-Perth Pride alleges homophobic remarks from council candidate
Stratford-Perth Pride is raising concerns over alleged comments made by a St. Marys council candidate. The group launched an advocacy campaign called ‘vote with pride,’ that raises LGBTQ2S+ issues to candidates running in this year's municipal election.
-
Council asks if other cities bus their homeless to London
Persistent speculation that London has become a destination for homeless people pushed out of other cities reached the floor of council chambers. Towards the end of Monday’s city council meeting, Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen asked civic administration if there was truth to stories he’s heard from “very reliable sources” that other municipalities are bussing people to London.
-
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
Winnipeg
-
'There wasn’t a second thought': Brothers promoting living organ donation
A Manitoba man who received a living kidney donation from his brother is wanting people to be aware that the option is available.
-
Mother wants changes after son takes bus and is dropped off far from home
A mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
-
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
Kitchener
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Stratford-Perth Pride alleges homophobic remarks from council candidate
Stratford-Perth Pride is raising concerns over alleged comments made by a St. Marys council candidate. The group launched an advocacy campaign called ‘vote with pride,’ that raises LGBTQ2S+ issues to candidates running in this year's municipal election.
-
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
Calgary
-
Hit-and-run collision in northwest Calgary leaves youth in critical condition
Calgary police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a youth was left in critical condition Monday evening.
-
270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary
A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
-
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Grand Council signs agreement with governments to explore new policing models on reserve
The provincial and federal governments announced a partnership with Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to strengthen policing and community safety in 28 PAGC First Nations communities.
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
-
Province, Ahtahkakoop partner on Saskatoon medical centre
A partnership between the provincial government and a nearby First Nation is taking a new approach to delivering healthcare in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy who was in her care. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
-
Woman, 2 children in stroller struck crossing north Edmonton road
A woman and two children in a stroller were hit by a car in northwest Edmonton on Monday afternoon. On the way to the scene, an EMS unit was also involved in a crash.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ken Sim talks public safety, housing policy in first TV interview as Vancouver mayor-elect
Vancouver-mayor elect Ken Sim spoke exclusively with CTV News in his first television interview since his election win. The one-on-one conversation touched on his public safety promises and his plan to address the housing crisis.
-
Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
-
Hiker was suffering 'severe effects' after eating wild mushrooms on B.C. trail, rescuers say
A backcountry hike ended with a helicopter rescue for two hikers on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast over the weekend, after they ate wild mushrooms that left one of them at a “lower level of consciousness."
Regina
-
'It breaks my heart': Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing submissions for Christopher Duke
The mother of the child who was sexually assaulted by Christopher Duke detailed the trauma her family has experienced in the last three years during sentencing submissions on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.