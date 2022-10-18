Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill, one critically injured

Two women were injured—one critically—when a driver struck them with a vehicle in Sandy Hill near the uOttawa campus early Tuesday.

The pedestrians were struck just after 5:30 a.m. at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, paramedics said.

One woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus. The other women was seriously injured; she is in stable condition at the trauma centre.

A paramedic spokesman said an off-duty paramedic was the first person who arrived on scene, and they started caring for the patients right away.

A Mazda sedan with a dented hood and broken windshield was parked at the scene Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police have closed King Edward Avenue between Templeton Street and Thomas More Private. Somerset Street East is also closed between King Edward and Henderson avenues.

More to come…