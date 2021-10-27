OTTAWA -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say two men from Ottawa are facing first-degree murder charges in the northwestern Ontario city.

In a news release, the Thunder Bay Police Service said Shane Cabral, 19, and Michael Gomez, 20, are charged in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jordan Lapointe.

The investigation began as a fire at a home on Frederica Street East in Thunder Bay at around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 3. One person was found dead inside. The death was declared a homicide later that week.

The accused were charged on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday. They remain in custody and their next court appearance is slated for Nov. 3.

Police said the two were among four people arrested last Friday during an unrelated drug trafficking investigation.