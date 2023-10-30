OTTAWA
    Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commute

    An LRT train on OC Transpo's O-Train Confederation Line departs Lees Station in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) An LRT train on OC Transpo's O-Train Confederation Line departs Lees Station in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Commuters were interrupted by two disruptions to O-Train service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.

    OC Transpo says westbound service at Hurdman, Lees and uOttawa was diverted due to a stopped train just after 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. Service was only running on the eastbound platforms for both directions at those stations, causing delays.

    Supplemental R1 service was in effect between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

    Regular train service resumed just before 8 a.m.

    Service was also briefly disrupted just before 8:30 a.m. at St-Laurent and Cyrville stations due to a stopped train going eastbound. Service was continuing to run in both directions on the westbound platforms.

    Service resumed at around 8:35 a.m.

