Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday.

Sunday's update represents two days worth of data, as there was no local update on New Year's Day.

Two people between the ages of 70 and 89 died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 623 residents since the pandemic began.

There is one additional person in the ICU with COVID-19 in Ottawa, but the total number of people in hospital held steady since Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 2,425 new cases in the last two days, though with testing availability limited by the province, these cases are likely an undercount. The number of known active cases is above 8,500.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ottawa is 849, up from 576.9 at this time last week and up from 51.7 four weeks ago.

Ontario health officials reported 16,714 new confirmed COVID-19 cases provincewide on Sunday, as well as 16 more deaths due to the disease.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says at least 1,117 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 but not all hospitals report their data on weekends so the number may be higher. There are 224 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs.

The vaccination status of infected individuals and hospitalized patients was not available on Sunday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 25 to Dec. 31): 566.5 (up from 483.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 24 to Dec. 30): 28.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 893,009 (+1,129)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 821,546 (+794)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 296,636 (+28,809)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 8,593 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 7,166 cases on Friday. With COVID-19 testing capacity strained, the actual number of active cases is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health reported 996 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the last two days. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 35,311.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 21 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday with an active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from Friday.

There are four people in the ICU, up from three.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 1

50-59: 1

60-69: 2

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 8 (2 in the ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Sunday's data represents two days worth of figures, as there was no update on New Year's Day.

0-9 years old: 273 new cases (4,116 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 369 new cases (6,190 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 559 new cases (10,129 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 375 new cases (7,043 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 353 new cases (5,903 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 291 new cases (5,001 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 139 new cases (2,805 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 38 new cases (1,437total cases)

80-89 years-old: 20 new cases (1,025 total cases)

90+ years old: 4 new cases (597 total cases)

Unknown: 5 new cases (8 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,713

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 266

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 15,374

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

These figures are from Public Health Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiological summary and represent only one day's worth of data, as opposed to the two days of figures reported by OPH above.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 372 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 195 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 313 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 228 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 109 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Dow's Lake Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Montessori by Brightpath Licenced Childcare (Dec. 25)

Forest Valley Program Licenced Childcare (Dec. 26)

Portia Learning Centre – Licensed Centre-Based Child Care (Dec. 28)

Camp A-29425 (Dec. 28)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha - Licenced Centre-based Child Care (Dec. 31) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: