OTTAWA -- Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has confirmed two more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the city, bringing the number of confirmed cases to four.

Ontario medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Monday morning public health officials were awaiting full genomic sequencing results from four people to determine whether they contracted the new variant of the virus. Dr. Etches confirmed the two new infections at the Board of Health meeting Monday evening.

"We are now aware of two other returned travellers who have tested positive for the Omicron variant," she said. "Ottawa Public Health is conducting the case and contact management and the individuals, all four, are now self-isolating."

The first two Omicron variant cases were discovered in Ottawa over the weekend. They are Canada’s first two confirmed cases of the new variant.

The two cases were in people who returned from Nigeria. They flew through Montreal, he said, which is where their initial tests were conducted. Etches did not say where the other two people had travelled.

Ontario is now conducting genomic sequencing on all positive COVID-19 tests to screen for the variant, he said.

“I would not be surprised if we find more in Ontario, because we have a very robust surveillance system,” Moore said. “I want to reassure Ontarians that we are prepared and ready to respond to this or any other new variant,” Moore said, adding that he has “great confidence” in Ottawa Public Health’s case and contact management capacity.

Moore also mentioned two possible cases in the Hamilton area.

But he added that although the news of the variant feels concerning, he urged people to remain calm and follow the science, including the public health measures in place. Anyone who is not vaccinated should get the vaccine as soon as possible, he said.

He also suggested there could be an announcement by the end of this week about accelerating third-dose booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OPH monitoring other travellers

Dr. Etches also said Monday evening that Ottawa Public Health is aware of 15 travellers who have returned from Africa in recent days. OPH is watching for travellers from Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, or Namibia. She did not identify which countries each of the 15 people had been to, but said all of them are following the federal guidance on returning to Canada.

Federal guidelines require Canadian citizens who return to Canada, regardless of their vaccination status or having had a previous history of testing positive for COVID-19, be tested immediately upon arrival. All travellers will also be required to complete a test on day eight after arrival and quarantine for 14 days.

Etches says that all members of the households of any people who return from southern Africa must immediately self-isolate, seek testing regardless of symptoms, and isolate from other family members.