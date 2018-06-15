

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid a slew of robbery and gun charges against two men, following a crash in Sandy Hill that snarled Thursday afternoon traffic.

Police say at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man was approached by a stranger, in the area of Rideau St. and King Edward Ave., who allegedly pulled a gun on him, demanding money and a pair of newly-bought shoes.

The suspect escaped in a Dodge Charger.

The victim was able to flag down a police officer who saw the Charger speeding down King Edward Avenue.

As the officer pursued, the Charger turned down Greenfield Ave., crashing into two other cars.

Roads were closed for several hours.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect and his passenger ran away from the scene but were quickly tracked down and arrested. A loaded 9mm handgun, stolen property and money were recovered at the scene.

Antonio Assaf, 21, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges:

Robbery with Firearm

Conspiracy to Commit

Possession of a Firearm without license

Possession of firearm / Unauthorized

Possess a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possess a loaded restricted firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession weapons dangerous

Possession restricted weapon

Failure to stop at accident

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

Pointing a firearm

Flight while pursued by police

Mckenny Perrin, 26, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges:

Robbery with Firearm

Conspiracy to Commit

Possession of a Firearm without license

Possession of firearm / Unauthorized

Possess a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possess a loaded restricted firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession weapons dangerous

Possession restricted weapon

Obstructing police

Both men are in custody and will appear in court Friday.