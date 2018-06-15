Two men charged with robbery, gun offenses after crash in Sandy Hill
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 15, 2018 1:18PM EDT
Ottawa Police have laid a slew of robbery and gun charges against two men, following a crash in Sandy Hill that snarled Thursday afternoon traffic.
Police say at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man was approached by a stranger, in the area of Rideau St. and King Edward Ave., who allegedly pulled a gun on him, demanding money and a pair of newly-bought shoes.
The suspect escaped in a Dodge Charger.
The victim was able to flag down a police officer who saw the Charger speeding down King Edward Avenue.
As the officer pursued, the Charger turned down Greenfield Ave., crashing into two other cars.
Roads were closed for several hours.
No one was hurt.
Police say the suspect and his passenger ran away from the scene but were quickly tracked down and arrested. A loaded 9mm handgun, stolen property and money were recovered at the scene.
Antonio Assaf, 21, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges:
- Robbery with Firearm
- Conspiracy to Commit
- Possession of a Firearm without license
- Possession of firearm / Unauthorized
- Possess a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possess a loaded restricted firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession weapons dangerous
- Possession restricted weapon
- Failure to stop at accident
- Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle
- Pointing a firearm
- Flight while pursued by police
Mckenny Perrin, 26, of Ottawa, is facing the following charges:
- Robbery with Firearm
- Conspiracy to Commit
- Possession of a Firearm without license
- Possession of firearm / Unauthorized
- Possess a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possess a loaded restricted firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession weapons dangerous
- Possession restricted weapon
- Obstructing police
Both men are in custody and will appear in court Friday.