Two 'gateway' speed limit zones are now in effect in Sandy Hill and Somerset Street.

The city recently installed the special signage in neighbourhoods where the gateway speed limit has been reduced below 50 km/h. In these areas, there are no speed limit signs other than those posted at the entry and exit to the areas.

As of May 2018, Ontario municipalities are allowed to use gateway speed limit signs to designate residential roadways with a reduced speed limit of less than 50 km/h.

The signs are part of the city's Safer Roads Ottawa Program.