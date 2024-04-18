Two eastern Ontario residents $100K richer after winning with Instant

Two residents from eastern Ontario are $100K richer after winning with Instant lottery.

Percy Barlow of Trenton, Ont. won with the Instant Hot Slot Multiplier and Jennifer Mullins of Kingston, Ont. won with Instant 10X Wild.

Barlow’s ticket was purchased at West Street Variety on West Street in Trenton.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s winning ticket was purchased at Quick Stop on Concession Street.

The odds of winning any prize with Instant are one in 3.96.

OLG supports safe play and responsible gambling with its globally recognized PlaySmart program.