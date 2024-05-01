Chance of thunderstorms, rain in the forecast for Ottawa on first day of May

Rainy weather and clouds are expected in Ottawa on the first day of May.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday shows cloud cover throughout the day with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 16 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Low 8 C.

Conditions are expected to clear slightly starting Thursday where clouds and rising temperatures are expected.

Thursday's forecast shows clouds with a high of 19 C.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday with a high of 19 C.

Rain is expected to return Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C.

The historic average high temperature for May 1 is 15.5 C with a low of 4.5 C.