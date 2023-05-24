Two dead following head-on crash in Outaouais

Quebec provincial police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash in the Outaouais early Wednesday morning.

The head-on crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 105 in Messines, Que., about 120 km north of Gatineau. A man and a woman were killed and another man suffered serious injuries.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators, but in particular, the occupants of a white pickup truck that was seen travelling southbound on Highway 105 near the Maniwaki Airport at around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.