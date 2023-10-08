Two dead, driver arrested following crash in Buckingham, Que.

Gatineau police say two people are dead after a crash early morning in the Buckingham sector.

Police were called to avenue de Buckingham and rue Maclaren at around 3 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle had struck a hydro pole and caught fire.

Two passengers inside the vehicle were declared dead at the scene. The driver was arrested, police said.

The victims have not been identified, and police have not announced any charges.

Avenue de Buckingham is closed between rue Lamennais and rue Joseph, while rue Maclaren is closed between rue Charles and rue Georges.