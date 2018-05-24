Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Kingston
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have died after a serious crash in Kingston.
Police were called to Taylor Kidd Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash.
Police say three people were taken to hospital at the time with serious injuries; two of them have since died.
Their identities have not yet been released.