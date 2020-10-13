Advertisement
Tunney's Pasture Station reopens after suspicious package investigation
An Ottawa police dog leaves an OC Transpo bus after investigating a suspicious package found on board Oct. 13, 2020. (Chris Black / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A suspicious package aboard an OC Transpo bus forced the closure of the Tunney's Pasture transit station for part of the afternoon.
Exactly what was found has not yet been announced.
Ottawa police said a call came in about the package at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. The bus was empty and police were on scene verifying the contents of the package.
OC Transpo closed the bus loop, where riders transfer from the bus to the O-Train and vice-versa, and moved customers to nearby Holland Avenue to get their buses.
OC Transpo later updated to say that the entire transit station was closed and R1 bus service for O-train riders was brought in.
Shortly before 4 p.m., OC Transpo tweeted to say that Tunney's Pasture had fully reopened and the situation was resolved.
Ottawa police did not have any immediate updates about what was found.