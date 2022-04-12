Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.

Eight trustees voted in favour of the motion to bring back the mandate while one trustee and the two student trustees voted against it. Three trustees abstained.

The school board says it will provide clarity on how the mandate will be enforced soon.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.

However, questions remain about the board’s power to enforce such a mandate, with one trustee calling the debate “political theatre.”

The debate comes with COVID-19 indicators on the rise amid the sixth wave of the virus. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore made a ‘strong recommendation’ on Monday that people continue wearing masks.

The OCDSB debated a mask mandate last month a week before the province lifted masking rules in most settings, but it failed on a 6-6 tie. Trustee Mark Fisher, who is introducing the motion, said things have changed since then.

“I do think the situation has changed significantly enough. I think the guidance, more than guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Ottawa has changed, as well as the new risk assessment from Public Health Ontario I think that will sway some minds for sure,” Fisher told CTV News on Monday.

One trustee who voted against the mask mandate called renewing the debate “highly irresponsible.”

“There is no way for us to enforce this. That’s the advice we’ve been given, and I am not prepared to give people a false sense of security,” trustee Donna Blackburn told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

“People have told me flat out: ‘We don’t care what you do, we’re not going to make our kids wear a mask.” I’ve had staff say they will not be wearing a mask no matter what the board says.

“It doesn’t matter what we do. Some people will not wear masks tomorrow. Nothing will change.”

However, Fisher said he believes the OCDSB has the power to go above and beyond the province and mandate masks on its own.

“We had the powers last fall when we introduced a vaccine mandate and expanded a masking mandate to our younger years beyond the baseline the province put in place, and I continue to believe that we have the authority now, particularly under the Health and Safety Act,” he said.

Last month, Premier Doug Ford slammed school boards who were pushing for their own mask mandates, saying they must follow the province’s plan and aren’t “experts.”

The OCDSB special board meeting is scheduled for 9 p.m., after the board’s previously scheduled committee of the whole meeting.

Here is the full text of the motion trustees are debating:

BE IT RESOLVED THAT in light of the significant increase in COVID19 cases in the City of Ottawa and impacts on employees and students, including increased staff absences and class closures, and recognizing recent statements from the Chief Medical Officer of Ottawa regarding masking in schools as means to control the spread of the virus, staff be directed to require, from an occupational health and safety perspective, mask use in all OCDSB buildings until such time as Ottawa Public Health may explicitly advise otherwise.