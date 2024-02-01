Trumpeter swans making a graceful return to the shores of Almonte, Ont.
One of the rarest birds in North America is making a return to the Ottawa Valley.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
More than a dozen Trumpeter Swans have stationed themselves along the banks of the Mississippi River near the Almonte Fairgrounds.
"We just could not believe our eyes," said Almonte resident Kate Miller.
Miller, who has lived on the water for more than 30 years, says this year had the highest number of the birds she has ever seen.
"We first saw a pair about five or six years ago, but it was late in March when everything was thawing," she said.
Trumpeter Swans are the largest swan in the world and are only found in North America.
At one point, the species was on the brink of extinction with only 69 left in existence. Now, roughly 2,000 of them inhabit Ontario.
"We love them," said Almonte resident Darlene Bamford. "To see the swans, it's like something out of a storybook."
Bamford says the swans have been in town for about a week so far this year and live up to their name in the early and later hours of the day.
"It sounds like a trumpet, like someone warming up. And if you hear them at night, they sound like a little band warming up."
More of these precious birds have been flocking to Almonte than ever before.
Trumpeter Swans on the Mississippi River in Almonte, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)"In the winter they congregate," explains Liz Benneian, the co-founder of the Trumpeter Swan Coalition.
"They try to find spots where there's open water, where they can reach the aquatic plants that they feed on."
Benneian says the swan's babies - or cygnets - are brought to the location on the Mississippi and the birds will remember the available feeding ground to bring future generations.
Trumpeter Swan Conservation Ontario says this winter there have been 314 sightings of the species in the Almonte area.
"Because of climate change, we're seeing swans staying in more northerly areas," said Benneian.
"And you have open water there, they can obviously reach the aquatic plants that they feed on. And so that's why you're seeing them."
"We feel incredibly privileged," said Miller watching on from her back deck.
"But then again, everyone wants to come to Almonte, right?"
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
BLACK HISTORY MONTH Ottawa organization helping Black-owned businesses celebrates 1 year anniversary
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
'Suspicious' transaction at Niagara Falls casino leads to money laundering charge: OPP
A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
Toronto
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
British duo link Ontario's Kenneth Law to account on pro-suicide forum
Two family members of a young man who died by suicide almost four years ago in the United Kingdom turned their grief into an investigation, uncovering what they believe is an online M.O. of a Canadian accused of killing troubled people by selling them poisonous substances.
-
Jurors in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago issued dozens of recommendations Thursday in an effort to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
London
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Winnipeg
-
-
Two more teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
Two teenagers, sought by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with a homicide in the West Alexander area last year, are now in custody.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
From prison to popcorn: Woman starts business behind bars, challenges companies to hire people with criminal records
A new report reveals Canadian companies are continuing to overlook job candidates due to criminal records.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday
Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
-
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
Edmonton
-
'It's terrifying': Advocates say new gender policies will hurt vulnerable youth
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community say proposed gender and pronoun policies will hurt trans and non-binary kids and teens in Alberta.
-
Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home
People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
Cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenays
Two cases of chronic wasting disease have been confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenay region, prompting a targeted provincial response aimed at minimizing spread.
-
B.C. attorney general apologizes to Doukhobors, offers $10M 'compensation package'
British Columbia's attorney general has formally apologized to members of the Doukhobor religious group, including those who were forcibly taken from their parents more than 70 years ago.
Regina
-
TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
-
Sask. doctor with history of suspensions faces 14 charges of unprofessional conduct
A doctor in Estevan, Sask. with a history of suspensions is facing over a dozen charges of unprofessional conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).
-
Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor's prostitution charges stayed
Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor – who was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services – had his charges stayed in provincial court on Thursday.