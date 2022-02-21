There are signs of normal life returning to Ottawa's downtown core after police removed 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators over the weekend, with authorities now turning their effforts to stopping them from returning.

Businesses are being encouraged and O-Train service resuming through downtown following the three-week "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

But the prime minister said Monday morning there continue to be "real concerns" about what happens in the next few days.

"Even though things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa, this state of emergency is not over," Justin Trudeau said. "There continue to be real concerns about the coming days."

Police say businesses who had closed their doors because of the occupation should feel safe to reopen. And the city's LRT service, which had not been running downtown over the weekend, has resumed.

But several downtown streets remain fenced off, and a 'secured area' around the downtown core remains in effect, with more than 100 checkpoints in place. Police are asking anyone entering downtown their reason for being there.

The prime minister, speaking ahead of a vote Monday evening on the Emergencies Act his government invoked to respond to the crisis, expressed concern about some truckers possibly returning. Trudeau cited the power under the act to compel tow truck companies to remove the big rigs from downtown as a measure that may still be needed.

"We’ve seen right now that there are trucks holding gin places like Arnrpior and Embrun and other places that have indicated a desire or an openness to returning to blockades right now. So that is a power we may well need," he said.

As of Sunday, police said 107 people had been charged this weekend, and 389 charges had been laid related to the demonstration. Many of the convoy's senior leaders have been arrested and are in jail.

Seventy-nine vehicles have been towed since police launched the operation to clear demonstrators and vehicles from downtown streets Friday morning.

Ottawa's interim police chief said Sunday the law enforcement operation that cleared trucks and demonstrators off several downtown streets this weekend is far from over.

"I still can't say when we will ultimately be completing this operation because we now need to enter into a maintenance portion of it to make sure what occurred three weeks ago can never occur again," interim chief Steve Bell said Sunday.

"We will continue to have a posture, protect the streets of our city, protect our community members from unlawful occupations ... for as long as it takes."

The area between Elgin, Bay, Wellington and Queen streets remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians. The "secured area" is limiti8ng traffic flow into the area of the Queensway, Wellington Street, Bronson Avenue and the Rideau Canal.

Twenty-four days after convoy trucks rolled into the downtown core and stayed, vehicles have been cleared from Wellington, Bay, Kent, Lyon, Queen and Metcalfe streets, as well as the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Police say businesses that have been closed since the demonstration began Jan. 28 should feel safe to reopen this week.

"A strong police presence will remain in the coming days," police said on Twitter.

Sources tell CTV News the Rideau Centre mall, which has been closed since the first weekend of the protests, will reopen on Tuesday. The Metropolitain Brasserie on Sussex Drive announced it would reopen at 5 p.m. Monday.

Bell says that the OPP and RCMP remain committed to supporting Ottawa police in the days ahead to ensure no vehicles return to the Parliamentary Precinct.

"We're not done this operation yet. There's another phase that will identify how we maintain the streets, how we eventually demobilize, once we've identified there is no threat of further protests coming to our city. We aren't there yet," Bell said.

"We will, over the next several days, identify what the posture of the police services will look like to see how we maintain a presence and make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets."

SECURED AREA

Ottawa police have not said when the 100 checkpoints designed to limit traffic flow into the downtown core will be removed.

The 'secured area' remains set up in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or wants to travel through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

There are approximately 100 police checkpoints surrounding the secured area downtown. Police will simply ask for your reason for travelling within the area.

ROAD CLOSURES

Exits remain closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

O-TRAIN

O-Train service resumes in downtown Ottawa today for the first time in three days.

In a memo to council, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said full O-Train Line 1 service will resume from Tunney's Pasture to Blair Station.

The O-Train has not stopped by Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon since Thursday.