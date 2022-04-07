Truck driver arrested after interprovincial investigation into dangerous driving

A transport truck driver has been arrested following an interprovincial investigation involving dangerous driving in Ontario and Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call from the Surete du Quebec on Wednesday about a tractor-trailer driving "erratically and dangerously" in Quebec.

The driver refused to stop for Quebec police and was travelling westbound on Highway 401. The OPP says officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

"Officer kept the vehicle under observation until the vehicle stopped in the Toronto area. One male was arrested without incident at approximately 9:00 p.m.," the OPP said in a media release.

Police say the driver appeared for a virtual bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.

No other details were released.