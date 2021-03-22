OTTAWA -- The trial begins today for the OC Transpo driver charged in connection with a fatal bus crash at the Westboro transit station two years ago.

Three people were killed and 23 others were injured when a double-decker bus struck an overhang at the Westboro Station at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019.

Aissatou Diallo was charged in August 2019 with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Diallo pleaded not guilty, and will stand trial by judge alone.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks. It will be held over webinar due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ottawa police charged Diallo after an eight-month investigation into the crash. At the time, police said no charges would be laid against the city of Ottawa or OC Transpo, and the investigation was closed.