Trenton, Ont. resident $250K richer after winning Instant Crossword’s top prize

A Trenton, Ont. resident is $250,000 richer after winning Instant Crossword’s deluxe top prize.

Gordon Deline, 53, notes that he’s been playing regularly for the last five years.

"My favourite games are Instant Crossword and Bingo. I love the entertainment," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his prize. "This is my first big win!"

Deline notes that, at first, he was confused about how much he won.

"I thought I won $25,000 and I was so excited. I scanned it on the OLG app, and I lost my breath – it was a real shocker," he said. "I was shaking with excitement. I was happy with a smaller win, but this one was next level!"

Deline plans to treat himself to a new car, cover some expenses and invest the rest of the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at New Way Convenience on Dundas Street in Belleville.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s Mathieu Thibeault, 32, is celebrating winning a good sum of $50,000 with Instant Crossword.

He notes that he’s been playing for one year.

"I saw I matched so many words and thought maybe I made a mistake somewhere, so I scanned the ticket on the self-scanner and saw the big winner screen. I was shocked and so happy," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

His heart is filled with happiness and gratitude, he adds.

"I want to treat myself to some new clothes and enjoy a little vacation with my family," he added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.