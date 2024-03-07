Trenton, Ont. resident $250K richer after winning Instant Crossword’s top prize
A Trenton, Ont. resident is $250,000 richer after winning Instant Crossword’s deluxe top prize.
Gordon Deline, 53, notes that he’s been playing regularly for the last five years.
"My favourite games are Instant Crossword and Bingo. I love the entertainment," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his prize. "This is my first big win!"
Deline notes that, at first, he was confused about how much he won.
"I thought I won $25,000 and I was so excited. I scanned it on the OLG app, and I lost my breath – it was a real shocker," he said. "I was shaking with excitement. I was happy with a smaller win, but this one was next level!"
Deline plans to treat himself to a new car, cover some expenses and invest the rest of the money.
The winning ticket was purchased at New Way Convenience on Dundas Street in Belleville.
Meanwhile, Ottawa’s Mathieu Thibeault, 32, is celebrating winning a good sum of $50,000 with Instant Crossword.
He notes that he’s been playing for one year.
"I saw I matched so many words and thought maybe I made a mistake somewhere, so I scanned the ticket on the self-scanner and saw the big winner screen. I was shocked and so happy," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
His heart is filled with happiness and gratitude, he adds.
"I want to treat myself to some new clothes and enjoy a little vacation with my family," he added.
The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Off-duty Halifax police officer saves a life
An off-duty Halifax police officer recently saved a woman choking at a restaurant.
Toronto
-
Winter ‘cancelled’ in Toronto amid warm season: Environment Canada climatologist
A senior climatologist with Environment Canada says winter was "cancelled" in Toronto as it has been unseasonably warm this season.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
-
Police to provide update on double homicide in Bowmanville that left pregnant woman, husband dead
More details will be released Friday on a deadly double shooting last year at a home in Bowmanville that claimed the life of a man and his pregnant wife, Durham Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Quebec forest fire protection agency issues earliest ever warnings
With the snow melting and the ground beginning to dry, Quebec's forest fire protection agency is already on watch, issuing its first warnings on Thursday.
-
Quebec judge won't exempt church-supported palliative care home from MAID law
A Superior Court judge has denied a request from Montreal's Roman Catholic archdiocese for an exemption to a Quebec law requiring all palliative care centres in the province to provide medical assistance in dying.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
London
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills
Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.
-
'Like you’ve stepped a little bit into the future': Mixed reality technology being used to treat patients at LHSC
A new mixed reality research project is taking x-rays to a whole new level at London Health Sciences Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians clears first hurdle
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Manitoba plans buffer zones to restrict protests near abortion clinics
The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
-
Sawed-off shotgun seized during Kitchener man’s arrest
A Kitchener man is facing a total of 11 charges after police were called to a Hanover home.
Calgary
-
Calgary-based aerospace company awarded $211M CF-18 fighter jet contract
Aerospace and defence company, Arcfield Canada Corp., which is headquartered in Calgary, is being awarded a contract up to $211M by the Department of National Defence (DND) to support Canada’s fleet of CF-18 fighter jets.
-
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting women at Calgary used car lot
A Calgary man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a used car lot, during online marketplace vehicle sale meet-ups.
-
Joint submission expected in sentencing of man for terrorism on social media posts
A sentencing hearing has been delayed until next month for a man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on social media.
Saskatoon
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Edmonton
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
WNBA to hold pre-season game in Edmonton amid reports of Toronto expansion
The WNBA is coming back to Canada, just maybe not in the way people had expected.
-
Additions of Henrique, Carrick, Stecher help Oilers keep pace in Pacific arms race
The Oilers add defenceman Troy Stecher to the roster, in addition to forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters from 4 cities called to battle Coquitlam apartment building fire
Roughly 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Coquitlam in the early hours of Thursday morning.
-
'Splashy stunts' used by influencers, live streamers to gain attention: social media expert
After a young B.C. man was allegedly paid to drive a car into the ocean during a live stream, a social media expert is urging young followers to understand influencers are performers.
-
Crypto scams cost Surrey residents $12M last year, police say
Residents of Surrey lost more than $15 million to cryptocurrency fraud in the past 14 months, according to police, who are warning people about how to spot the signs of a scam.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor
Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina's municipal government.
-
'Probably our busiest day ever': Sask. collectors race to get their hands on Connor Bedard rookie cards
Wednesday marked a special day for hockey card collectors alike as it was the official release day of the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 set. Included in the set is Connor Bedard’s rookie 'Young Guns' card, a card the vast majority of collectors consider to be Bedard’s official rookie card.