Trapped driver in Orleans safely extricated by firefighters following three-vehicle crash

Ottawa Fire Services says a trapped driver has been safely extricated following a three-vehicle crash in Orleans.

Firefighters say they received a call Friday afternoon reporting a three-vehicle collison, including a street sweeper on Highway 174E and Trim Road.

Upon arrival at 2:03 p.m., they found the trapped driver then quickly stabilized the vehicle and began the extrication process, which included the removal of the front passenger door, rear passenger door and the “B post of the vehicle” using their specialized tools, Ottawa fire notes.

Firefighters safely extricated a trapped driver in Orleans yesterday afternoon.



At approx. 14:03, we responded to a three vehicle collision on highway 174E & Trim Rd. Upon arrival, it was confirmed three vehicles were involved, including a street sweeper, and the lone occupant… pic.twitter.com/SXlHceerAU — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 9, 2024

After 20 minutes, the trapped driver was safely extricated. Crews remained on scene until 3 p.m. to “spread absorbent on leaking fuels and clean up debris,” Ottawa fire added.