Trapped driver extracted from vehicle following dump truck crash in Ottawa's south-end

Firefighters rescued the occupant of a trapped sedan in Ottawa's south-end on Friday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a post to social media that they responded to a call just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Leitrim Road and Bowesville Road, near the Hylands Golf Club and Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Upon arrival, police and fire services confirmed the collision involved a dump truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was trapped inside and firefighters began stabilizing the vehicle and the extraction process just before 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews used specialized tools removed the driver's door and lift the truck's front cab off of the trapped driver.

The driver was safely extricated shortly after at 2:45 p.m. The person's injuries are unknown at this time.