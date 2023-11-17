OTTAWA
    • Trapped driver extracted from vehicle following dump truck crash in Ottawa's south-end

    Firefighters rescued the occupant of a trapped sedan in Ottawa's south-end on Friday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services said in a post to social media that they responded to a call just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Leitrim Road and Bowesville Road, near the Hylands Golf Club and Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

    Upon arrival, police and fire services confirmed the collision involved a dump truck and a sedan.

    The driver of the sedan was trapped inside and firefighters began stabilizing the vehicle and the extraction process just before 2:40 p.m.

    Fire crews used specialized tools removed the driver's door and lift the truck's front cab off of the trapped driver.

    The driver was safely extricated shortly after at 2:45 p.m. The person's injuries are unknown at this time.

