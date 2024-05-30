Off to sunny Thursday, here’s how nice it feels in Ottawa
A nice and sunny day is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 20 C today. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for tonight.
Friday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C. At night, the capital will have clear skies and a low of 10 C.
The warmer temperatures will come back this weekend. A high of 25 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday. A low of 12 C and Clear skies are also in the forecast for the night.
Earlier this month, Environment Canada called for warmer than usual temperatures for May.
The average high for this time of the year is 21 C and the average low is 10.3 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Recent death renewing warnings about the dangers of the Deschenes Rapids
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Some BMO clients face outages in Canada, U.S.
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages for banking services.
NEW How car thefts are impacting your insurance, even if your car isn't stolen
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
opinion Trump's Republicans falling far behind in fundraising, infrastructure
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham explains how and why Republicans -- up and down the ballot -- are falling far behind Democrats in both fundraising and infrastructure.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
McDonald's says US$18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
-
'We're upset': Small businesses in Sackville, N.B., given lease termination notice
Some small businesses in Sackville, N.B., are being forced to look for a new location after being told their leases would be terminated next spring.
Toronto
-
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some BMO clients face outages in Canada, U.S.
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages for banking services.
-
'Decades of neglect': MPP calls out Ontario education minister over flooding at west-end Toronto school
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
Montreal
-
'Targeted again': Montreal police investigate after gunshot fired at Jewish school
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
-
Montreal man launches class action suit against Uber for not accommodating people with disabilities
A Montreal man who has a physical disability is the lead plaintiff in an application for a class action lawsuit against Uber.
-
Woman found with stab wounds in Laval forest has died, police say
Laval police say a woman was killed after she was found with stab wounds in a wooded area in the Chomedy district early Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some BMO clients face outages in Canada, U.S.
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages for banking services.
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Windsor
-
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
-
8 storage units broken into in Walkerville, suspects arrested
Two people have been arrested after police interrupted a break-and-enter. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.
-
Off-duty officer stops alleged impaired driver
Chatham-Kent police say an off-duty officer helped take an alleged impaired driver off the road.
London
-
Widespread inability to access tenants’ units hampering bug and rodent control in LMCH public housing
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
-
Western University's president issues statement on encampment
Western's president offers measures to try and end on-campus demonstration.
-
Parents give back to LHSC trauma team to continue daughter’s legacy
Over the next decade, Lisa and Dennis Carroll have pledged $1,000 annually in order to establish the Rachel Carroll Wellness Award.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's High School remains closed due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
-
Home Hardware lays off staff in response to 'economic landscape'
Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.
-
Costly luxury condos coming to Uptown Waterloo
The latest condo development in Waterloo comes with quite the price tag.
Barrie
-
Stroud hosts vibrant Holi festival
Holi Rangotsav 2024 festival to be held in Stroud Saturday.
-
Time to name Orillia's snow plow is running out
Orillia's Name the Snow Plow contest closes Saturday.
-
Three injured in Oro-Medonte crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
How farmers feel about the summer weather predictions for Manitoba
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to blanket Manitoba for most of the summer, and while that may be good news for outdoor enthusiasts in the province, farmers are playing the wait-and-see approach for what it could mean for their crops.
-
NEW
NEW How car thefts are impacting your insurance, even if your car isn't stolen
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
-
Birchwood Terrace residents on edge as support set to run out next month
After a shocking and abrupt evacuation, former residents of a St. James apartment building are facing a new hurdle.
Calgary
-
Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash
A well-regarded, experienced glider pilot and instructor from Calgary was killed Wednesday while competing at a national championship event near Diamond Valley, leaving his loved ones and the province's soaring community gutted.
-
Calgary police chief defends handling of pro-Palestinian protest at University of Calgary
Calgary’s police chief is defending the way officers handled a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Resident's loved one raises concerns about staffing at Colonel Belcher Carewest
This week, families and advocates have been sounding the alarm about a mental-health program at a Calgary long-term care home. But that's not the only safety concern at Colonel Belcher Carewest.
Edmonton
-
Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
-
Spring sitting ends with passing of contentious bills granting province more power
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
Regina
-
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
'He's made us increase our level of intensity': Riders' running backs learning from veteran A.J. Ouellette
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
-
Regina City Planning Commission approves controversial apartment build despite continued pushback
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
Saskatoon
-
'Saw the mouse turn into mice very quickly': Saskatoon woman battles landlord over pest infestation
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
-
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
Lack of breast ultrasound clinics in B.C. could leave cancer undetected
Dr. Paula Gordon says her clinic on West Broadway receives 1,600 calls a day, the majority from patients looking for a screening breast ultrasound.
-
Remains identified, questions linger in Dawson Creek, B.C., where four went missing
When Renee Didier disappeared from Dawson Creek in northern British Columbia nearly six months ago, it was sudden and unexpected, her uncle said.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.