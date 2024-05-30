OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Off to sunny Thursday, here’s how nice it feels in Ottawa

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A nice and sunny day is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 20 C today. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for tonight.

    Friday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C. At night, the capital will have clear skies and a low of 10 C.

    The warmer temperatures will come back this weekend. A high of 25 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday. A low of 12 C and Clear skies are also in the forecast for the night.

    Earlier this month, Environment Canada called for warmer than usual temperatures for May.

    The average high for this time of the year is 21 C and the average low is 10.3 C.

