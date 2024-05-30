Ottawa driver caught going 190 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver who was caught speeding on Highway 417 Wednesday evening is now facing charges.

The driver was stopped shortly after 11 p.m., police say, noting that right before they got pulled over, they increased the speed to reach 190 km/hr.

In addition to the stunt driving charges, the driver is facing a roadside 30-day suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and is scheduled to appear in court at an unspecified date.