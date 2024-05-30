OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Multiple guns stolen following two break-and-enter incidents in eastern Ontario

    CTV News file image CTV News file image
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a break-and-enters into two homes in Augusta Township in eastern Ontario.

    The thefts happened Tuesday night on MacIntosh and Klitbo roads.

    Police say multiple guns have been stolen from the two homes.

    Anyone with information or camera footage is asked top call police at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News