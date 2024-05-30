Multiple guns stolen following two break-and-enter incidents in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a break-and-enters into two homes in Augusta Township in eastern Ontario.
The thefts happened Tuesday night on MacIntosh and Klitbo roads.
Police say multiple guns have been stolen from the two homes.
Anyone with information or camera footage is asked top call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Recent death renewing warnings about the dangers of the Deschenes Rapids
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Israel's war cabinet minister moves to dissolve parliament: statement
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz's centrist party has proposed holding a vote to dissolve parliament in a bid to bring about an early election, his party said in a statement on Thursday.
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
DEVELOPING BMO clients face outages in Canada, U.S. following data centre fire alarm
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages with banking services. BMO said its technical team is investigating.
Exorbitant fees get Gazans out with no help from Ottawa
The comforting sound of giggling grandchildren has chased away the cloud of anxiety that has loomed over Mohammed and Intisar Nofal's home for the past seven months.
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., begins RBC Canadian Open defence
Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning.
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
Want to turn off Meta AI? You can't - but there are some workarounds
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
opinion Trump's Republicans falling far behind in fundraising, infrastructure
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham explains how and why Republicans -- up and down the ballot -- are falling far behind Democrats in both fundraising and infrastructure.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'We're upset': Small businesses in Sackville, N.B., given lease termination notice
Some small businesses in Sackville, N.B., are being forced to look for a new location after being told their leases would be terminated next spring.
BREAKING Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
'Targeted again': Montreal police investigate after gunshot fired at Jewish school
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
Hema-Quebec needs O+, O- and B- blood donations
Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.
Montreal man launches class action suit against Uber for not accommodating people with disabilities
A Montreal man who has a physical disability is the lead plaintiff in an application for a class action lawsuit against Uber.
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Windsor police try body-worn microphones and in-car cameras for pilot project
Some Windsor police officers will soon start using body-worn microphones and in-car cameras as part of a pilot program to better protect officers and foster greater public trust.
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
8 storage units broken into in Walkerville, suspects arrested
Two people have been arrested after police interrupted a break-and-enter. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.
Boil water advisory for residential area of Central Elgin
Some residents of Central Elgin are being advised to boil their water. The advisory comes after a report from the Central Elgin Distribution System of low levels of bacteria in drinking water.
Widespread inability to access tenants’ units hampering bug and rodent control in LMCH public housing
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Western University's president issues statement on encampment
Western's president offers measures to try and end on-campus demonstration.
DEVELOPING Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Police investigating reported shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area of Kitchener.
Home Hardware lays off staff in response to 'economic landscape'
Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.
Three injured in Oro-Medonte crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.
Barrie police locate missing 5-year-old boy
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
Residents rally after approval of new multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Winnipeg firefighters battle early morning blaze at William Whyte home
Fire crews were on scene Thursday morning battling a fire at home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
'Take away the temptation': Winnipeg bakery goes cashless to combat rash of thefts
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
Proposed urban park in Winnipeg could be 'larger than Vancouver's Stanley Park,' group says
A group of Winnipeg residents has proposed the creation of a new national urban park in the city.
Many complaints against CPS resolved through body-worn cameras: report
About 58 per cent of formal complaints about police misconduct by the Calgary Police Service have been partially or completely resolved through the use of body-worn cameras, a new report says.
Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash
A well-regarded, experienced glider pilot and instructor from Calgary was killed Wednesday while competing at a national championship event near Diamond Valley, leaving his loved ones and the province's soaring community gutted.
Calgary police investigate shooting in Abbeydale
Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the northeast community of Abbeydale.
Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
-
Spring sitting ends with passing of contentious bills granting province more power
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
'He's made us increase our level of intensity': Riders' running backs learning from veteran A.J. Ouellette
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
Regina City Planning Commission approves controversial apartment build despite continued pushback
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
'Saw the mouse turn into mice very quickly': Saskatoon woman battles landlord over pest infestation
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
Debate over selling naming rights to Vancouver parks, assets heats up
Debate is heating up over the City of Vancouver exploring the idea to sell the naming rights to parks and other public assets.
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.