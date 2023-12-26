OTTAWA
    • Transport truck driver arrested after striking Woodroffe overpass

    OPP say this transport truck struck the Woodroffe overpass on Dec. 25, 2023. A 56-year-old man from Alberta was arrested and charged. (Ontario Provincial Police/X) OPP say this transport truck struck the Woodroffe overpass on Dec. 25, 2023. A 56-year-old man from Alberta was arrested and charged. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)

    Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 on Christmas Day.

    A transport truck hauling vehicles hit the Woodroffe overpass at around noon Monday and the driver did not remain at the scene.

    Police said the driver was located some hours later and charged with failing to remain, failing to report an accident and failing to report damage to property on a highway.

    OPP did not publicly identify the driver.

