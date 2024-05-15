Here's what you need to know about fireworks and drones shows in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Victoria Day weekend

Fireworks and drones will light up the night sky at several locations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday weekend.

In Ottawa, personal fireworks are only allowed on Sunday, Victoria Day Monday and on Tuesday, under Ottawa's fireworks bylaw.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where you can see fireworks and drones shows in Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Canadian Tulip Festival

The closing ceremony for the Canadian Tulip Festival on Sunday evening will feature a 10-minute, 200-drone show over Dow's Lake.

The event will celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force's 100-year centennial with the drone show.

"This unique show promises to be a highlight of the RCAF centennial celebrations, showcasing the latest in drone technology and innovation," says the Tulip Festival.

The drone show begins at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.tulipfestival.ca.

Rideau Carleton Casino

Celebrate Victoria Day with family-friendly festivities at Rideau Carleton Raceway, including a fireworks display on Monday.

The 20-minute fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.rideaucarletoncasino.com.

Kingston

Kingston's Spring into Summer event at Lake Ontario Park will host a fireworks display Saturday night.

The fireworks finale is set for 9:30 p.m.

Cardinal, Ont.

The Cardinal Ottawa South KOA is hosting fireworks on Saturday.

"Enjoy some beautiful fireworks under the stars near the front of the main building," says the website, adding the show begins at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Quinte West Fest

Join the City of Quinte West on Victoria Day weekend at the Frankford Tourist Park for Quinte West Fest.

Fireworks are set for 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ashton

Enjoy fireworks this Victoria Day long weekend in Ashton, 45 km west of downtown Ottawa.

The Greater Ashton Community Association hosts a fireworks display Sunday at dusk at the Ashton Park.

Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw

In Ottawa, personal fireworks are only allowed to be discharged on Victoria Day, and the day immediately preceding and following the holiday (Sunday and Tuesday).

Under Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, only people aged 18 and older are permitted to discharge fireworks on private property.

Officials say you cannot discharge fireworks in or into any building, doorway, automobile, on any highway or street, square or in any public space, including parks.