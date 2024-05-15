Carleton Place man charged with murder facing charges in new case

A Carleton Place man arrested in December in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River last fall is facing additional charges of sexual assault in an unrelated case.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, in connection with incidents dating back to late 2022 and early 2023. The OPP says it began investigating after a victim reported being assaulted and sexually assaulted.

Lapensee has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and voyeurism.

Lapensee was arrested at the Brockville Jail, where he has been held since December 2023 in connection with the death of Rose Kerwin, 50, of Carleton Place, whose body was found in the river in Pakenham, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2023.

Lapensee and Samantha Osbourne, 23, were arrested on Dec. 19, 2023 and face one count of first-degree murder in connection with Kerwin's death.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The investigation remains ongoing. He remains in custody and will appear in a Perth, Ont. courtroom on May 31.