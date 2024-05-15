OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Carleton Place man charged with murder facing charges in new case

    Marcel Lapensee, 56. (OPP/Handout) Marcel Lapensee, 56. (OPP/Handout)
    Share

    A Carleton Place man arrested in December in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River last fall is facing additional charges of sexual assault in an unrelated case.

    On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, in connection with incidents dating back to late 2022 and early 2023. The OPP says it began investigating after a victim reported being assaulted and sexually assaulted.

    Lapensee has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and voyeurism.

    Lapensee was arrested at the Brockville Jail, where he has been held since December 2023 in connection with the death of Rose Kerwin, 50, of Carleton Place, whose body was found in the river in Pakenham, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2023.

    Lapensee and Samantha Osbourne, 23, were arrested on Dec. 19, 2023 and face one count of first-degree murder in connection with Kerwin's death.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

    The investigation remains ongoing. He remains in custody and will appear in a Perth, Ont. courtroom on May 31.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

    A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News