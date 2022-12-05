Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges

Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

OPP officers pulled over two vehicles on Highway 401 eastbound near the Thousand Islands Bridge Sunday morning because of a traffic offence. According to an OPP news release, one of the vehicles had been reported stolen.

Three people between the ages of 19 and 21, all from Montreal, and a 31-year-old from Laval, Que. are each facing a slew of charges, some of whicn include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possessing automobile master key, mischief to computer data and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

After spotting an erratic driver #OPPTIME with assistance of #LeedsCountyOPP arrested 4 and laid 50 criminal charges incl possession of weapon, drugs, master key and stolen veh, theft of motor vehicle. All 4 individuals from Quebec held for bail. ^sm pic.twitter.com/kGIA3ncHWJ — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 5, 2022

Accused are Kevin Cesar, 21, Iverson Brisson, 20, and Abelina Alceus Villegas, 19. Cesar is also charged with breach of probation and driving without a licence, among other offences and Alceus Villegas is facing a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Colbert Aluc, 31, of Laval is also facing several charges including theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to computer data.

High-end vehicles with proximity keys are popular targets for thieves. Technology exists to copy or exploit the data that links the owner’s key to the vehicle, allowing thieves to simply unlock and start the car themselves. Police claim these thefts can take place in less than a minute.

Ottawa police said Monday that a man was hurt after confronting two would-be thieves who were trying to steal his SUV in a mall parking lot this weekend. Police have claimed that more than 1,000 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year, including nearly 200 in November alone.

OPP said the four accused in this case have been held for bail hearings.

FULL LIST OF CHARGES

Kevin Cesar, 21, Iverson Brisson, 20, and Abelina Alceus Villegas, 19 are charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle - CC 334(a)

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence - CC 465(1)(c)

Possession of break in instruments - CC 351(1)

Possessing automobile master key - CC 353(1)(b)

Mischief to computer data, destroy or alter - CC 430(1.1)(a)

Mischief under $5000 - CC 430(4)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC 354(1)(a)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - CC 88

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose - CC 88

Cesar is further charged with:

Failure to comply with release order - CC 145(5)(a) - four counts

Fail to comply with probation order - CC 733.1(1) - four counts

Drive motor vehicle with no licence - Highway Traffic Act (HTA) 32(1)

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available - Cannabis Control Act, 2017 (CCA) 12(1)

Alceus Villegas has also been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer, section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

Brisson has been additionally charged with:

Two counts of breach of recognizance, section 811 of the Criminal Code.

Colbert Aluc, 31, has been charged with: