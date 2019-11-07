Drivers who take the Canal to work need to be aware of rolling closures on Thursday.

The National Capital Commission says sections of Colonel By Dr. and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed at different points to allow crews to install concession equipment for the Skateway.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed from 7:00-10:00 a.m. at Fifth Ave. From 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m., Colonel By Dr. will be shut down from south of the Bronson Ave. bridge.

Some parts of the pathways might also be closed for short periods.