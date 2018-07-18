Tractor trailer carrying freezies bursts into flame, closes 401 near Brockville
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 11:08AM EDT
OPP say a stretch of Highway 401 west of Brockville is expected to remain closed until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, after an overnight tractor trailer fire.
The tractor trailer burst into flames on the highway near Long Beach Dr. at around 1:15 a.m.
OPP say the truck was carrying Freezies.
No one was hurt in the fire, but diesel fuel was spilled on the highway, requiring a call to the Ministry of the Environment.
OPP say the eastbound lanes will remain closed for vehicle removal, resurfacing of damaged asphalt and the Ministry’s investigation and clean up.