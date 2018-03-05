

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa tow truck drivers gathered in front of Ottawa City Hall to protest an exclusive contract between police and Metro towing.

The rally began Monday morning on Tenth Line and made stops at the police station and Ottawa City Hall.

Organizer Nadeem Chamaa of Ottawa Towing and Recovery and an estimated 60 tow truck drivers took part.

Drivers are fighting against the police practice of depending on companies with city contracts for towing needs, which they argue leaves a smaller pool of business for companies like Ottawa Towing and Recovery

Rideau-Goulbourn councillor Scott Moffatt responded on twitter saying, "What are tow truck drivers protesting? Their unregulated market where they can gouge unassuming customers left, right and centre?"

More details to come...