Tornado risk in parts of Renfrew County, rainfall warnings across region

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches for most of western Quebec on Tuesday.

A special weather statement for rain and thunderstorms is also in effect for parts of the Ottawa Valley, including Renfrew, Pembroke and Petawawa.

Local rainfall amounts of up to 60 mm are possible.

A risk of tornadoes is possible in parts of Renfrew County, including Laurentian Hills, Chalk River and Algonquin Provincial Park.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop today and track east. These thunderstorms may be accompanied by wind gusts of 100 km/h and nickel sized hail," Environment Canada said.

The forecaster says it is expecting favourable conditions for thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and this evening for most of western Quebec.

A thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Low-Wakefield area with between 20 and 40 mm of rain forecasted. The thunderstorm watch stretches north towards the Mont-Laurier and Parent area.

Local amounts could exceed 50 mm if several thunderstorms are crossing the same areas.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect in the Shawville and Deep River areas, stretching into northern Ontario.

Ottawa Tuesday forecast

While it will be hot and humid in Ottawa on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to dip closer to seasonal temperatures this week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

High of 29 C with the humidity making it feel like 35 C.

Rain is expected this evening with showers and a risk of a thunderstorms overnight. Between 15 and 25 mm of rain is expected in Ottawa. Low 17 C.

Temperatures across the region are expected to dip starting Wednesday to a high of 21 C during the day and 10 C at night.

Wednesday's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain in the morning.

Thursday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22 C. Low 10 C.

The weekend forecast shows temperatures remaining near or below seasonal for this time of year.