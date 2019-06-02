

One person is being treated for a minor injury after a tornado touched down in the city's east end.

The storm hit just before 6 pm in Orléans, north of Highway 174 and east of Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard.

The city of Ottawa says emergency services and first responders are going door-to-door to check on residents in the area.

City crews are responding to damage from a confirmed tornado in Ottawa’s east end, north of Highway 174 and east of Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard. Please avoid the area. The City is enhanced operations for this incident. https://t.co/eQOfPqHhld — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) June 3, 2019

It was around 6 p.m. Sunday when residents in the Ottawa region started receiving tornado warnings on telecommunication devices. By 7 p.m., Environment Canada had confirmed one had touched down near Wendover east of Ottawa’s city boundaries.

In response to a tornado in Cumberland/Orleans area, the City has mobilized its emergency operations centre and is responding with multiple departments and services, including police, fire, paramedics, forestry and Building Code Services. #otttornado #ottnews — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) June 3, 2019

Police are responding to areas affected- many roads had to be closed for clean up efforts- Hwy 174 and Jeanne D’Arc have been re-opened. There are also several residential streets impassable due to debris and fallen trees.

Viewer just sent me this video from Orleans off roof being blown off pic.twitter.com/qYgSGyy5lT — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 2, 2019

According to weather authorities, the tornado is moving at 40km/hr and list the following locations as being impacted:

Alfred, Jessups Falls, Centrefield, Treadwell, Plantagenet, Senecal, Plantagenet Station, Coins Gratton, Lefaivre, Blue Corners, Ritchance, Caledonia Springs, Les Sources, Evanturel, L'ange-Gardien, Village Lanthier And Caledonia Front.

CTV viewers report severe damage and funnel cloud sightings in Orleans and Gatineau, Quebec.

If you see the tornado picking up debris, you should seek shelter immediately.

UPDATE: Environment Canada tracking a possible second tornado near Rockland.

The confirmed tornado is now located near Alfred moving East. @ctvottawa @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/riDqJfzEzE — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) June 2, 2019

To report fallen trees to the City of Ottawa, you may call 3-1-1.

