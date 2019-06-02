Tornado confirmed by Environment Canada
One person is being treated for a minor injury after a tornado touched down in the city's east end.
The storm hit just before 6 pm in Orléans, north of Highway 174 and east of Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard.
The city of Ottawa says emergency services and first responders are going door-to-door to check on residents in the area.
It was around 6 p.m. Sunday when residents in the Ottawa region started receiving tornado warnings on telecommunication devices. By 7 p.m., Environment Canada had confirmed one had touched down near Wendover east of Ottawa’s city boundaries.
Police are responding to areas affected- many roads had to be closed for clean up efforts- Hwy 174 and Jeanne D’Arc have been re-opened. There are also several residential streets impassable due to debris and fallen trees.
Viewer just sent me this video from Orleans off roof being blown off pic.twitter.com/qYgSGyy5lT— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 2, 2019
According to weather authorities, the tornado is moving at 40km/hr and list the following locations as being impacted:
Alfred, Jessups Falls, Centrefield, Treadwell, Plantagenet, Senecal, Plantagenet Station, Coins Gratton, Lefaivre, Blue Corners, Ritchance, Caledonia Springs, Les Sources, Evanturel, L'ange-Gardien, Village Lanthier And Caledonia Front.
CTV viewers report severe damage and funnel cloud sightings in Orleans and Gatineau, Quebec.
If you see the tornado picking up debris, you should seek shelter immediately.
Tornado touches down in Orleans, Ontario. @ctvottawa @weathernetwork @ottawacity pic.twitter.com/8q2lK74Ifo— Holly Taylor (@HollyTaylor1) June 2, 2019
UPDATE: Environment Canada tracking a possible second tornado near Rockland.— Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) June 2, 2019
The confirmed tornado is now located near Alfred moving East. @ctvottawa @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/riDqJfzEzE
To report fallen trees to the City of Ottawa, you may call 3-1-1.
