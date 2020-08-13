MANOTICK -- It was concert night in Manotick on Wednesday, with a top violin ensemble charming the crowd with a little Bach.

Julia Martin and her family drove from down town Ottawa to have front row seats for this impromptu performance.

“Seeing them play reminded me of how much I’ve missed live music,” Martin said. “I find myself getting emotional because there is nothing like it.”

Donnie Deacon, the coach of Stellae Boreales, Ottawa Suzuki Strings’ premier performance violin ensemble, said although the concert wasn’t the same as playing at the National Arts Centre, it’s the best they can do for now.

“I think during this time when everybody is tired of not being able to get into the concert hall the one thing we have in common is our love of music.” Deacon said.

The venue for the concert: the front lawn of Elaine Klimasko, one of the founding members of the NAC Orchestra. After her first concert at home, she knew she would do more.

“When you see the looks on these people’s faces listing to us like ‘Oh my Gof, I have not heard a concert in so long, thank you thank you,’” Klimasko said. “It’s almost like a pleading, so it’s a good feeling.”

About 50 people spread out on the lawn to enjoy 30 minutes of music. Listeners were treated to pieces by Bach, Shostakovich and even the old favorite Danny Boy was heard.

There was also a tribute to the victims of the explosion in Beirut played by Klimasko and her son, a cellist.

Diane Pineault thinks after months of being kept out of the concert halls by COVID-19 this concert was a little slice of what life could be like once the pandemic is under control.

“What I like is that it’s not on Zoom; we are actually together although we are distancing and wearing masks,” Pineault said. “Seeing people, being almost about to touch them is wonderful.”

Klimaskos says she’s is determined to offer up another concert in Manotick in the near future.