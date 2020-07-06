OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health is expected to unveil details today on a policy that will make face masks mandatory in all indoor public places across the capital.

Dr. Vera Etches and the medical officers of health within the Champlain Health Region will unveil a "regional approach" to mandatory face masks for Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Dr. Etches said Ottawa Public Health was "seriously" exploring options for mandatory face masks, while Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that a policy mandating face masks in indoor public spaces would be announced this week.

On Friday, Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa Board of Health Chair Keith Egli announced Ottawa would join other Ontario municipalities and "mandate the use of cloth masks in many indoor public spaces."

In a statement, Watson said, "in speaking with members of our business community, we've heard from business owners that they are in favour of mandating the wearing of cloth masks in indoor public spaces."

Council will vote July 15 on a motion to institute a bylaw ensuring that residents of Ottawa wear a cloth mask that "covers their noise, mouth and chin."

Speaking with CTV News Ottawa over the weekend, Councillor Egli said while Council will vote on the bylaw in another 10 days, Dr. Etches will make face masks mandatory sooner.

"She is going to require the wearing of masks in indoor spaces," said Egli about Monday's announcement by the medical officers of health.

"So while it doesn't have all the bells and whistles and flexibility of a bylaw, which is why we want to have a bylaw at the end of the day, it will carry the city through until (July) 15."

The medical officer of health has the power under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to introduce a mandatory face mask policy.

A recent Ottawa Public Health survey found 71 per cent of residents wore a mask in indoor public spaces either "most of the time" or "always" in the previous seven days.

The Ottawa Board of Trade supports the move to mandatory use of masks in indoor spaces.

"It is the right and smart thing to do for our community health and our economy," said Sueling Ching, President and CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade.

"Many businesses have not survived the imposed restrictions and we must do everything possible to safely reopen and keep open our economy in the COVID environment. The use of masks is a key tactic that other jurisdictions have effectively implemented, and we can learn from their experience."

On June 15, OC Transpo made face masks mandatory for riders on buses, the O-Train, Para Transpo vehicles and in stations.

On July 26, the City of Kingston announced face masks would be mandatory in all indoor public settings, including retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores, places of worship and personal service settings.