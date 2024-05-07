Sunny and warm in Ottawa today, 10-15 mm of rain expected Wednesday

You will want to get outside and enjoy the sunshine today, because rain and cloudy days are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today. High 22 C.

There will be increasing cloudiness tonight. Low 9 C.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, with 10 to 15 mm of rain possible. High 13 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 16 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.