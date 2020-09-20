OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists will need to watch the clock when parked on city streets.

Starting Monday, Bylaw officers will resume enforcing the parking in excess of time on-street limits in all areas of the city, including unsigned areas.

Parking limits on streets with no parking signs are three hours, Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and six hours on weekends and statutory holidays, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Initially, Ottawa's parking control officers will issue warning notices to vehicles that are parked longer than the allowable time limits. Tickets will start being issued on Oct. 1.

The city says the enforcement of overtime parking on streets without posted signs will only occur on a complaint basis.

More than 1,000 complaints have been filed across the City of Ottawa for vehicles that have not moved in a significant time period during the pandemic.

The City of Ottawa says it's necessary to resume the enforcement of overtime parking on residential streets in preparation for snow clearing operations this winter.