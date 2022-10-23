Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 6-2 win over Coyotes

Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal with teammates Austin Watson (16) and Parker Kelly (45) against the Arizona Coyotes during third period NHL action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal with teammates Austin Watson (16) and Parker Kelly (45) against the Arizona Coyotes during third period NHL action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals -- ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina