Quebec police arrest man, 51, in connection with death in Val-des-Monts

Provincial police in Quebec have announced charges against a 51-year-old man following a woman's death in the Outaouais region this week.

A woman was found dead in a home on Chemin des Cerisiers in Val-des-Monts at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

The Sûreté du Québec said a man was arrested Wednesday evening at his home in Gatineau in connection with the incident.

Éric Trudel is charged with kidnapping and assault.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.