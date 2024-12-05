OTTAWA
    Quebec police arrest man, 51, in connection with death in Val-des-Monts

    Quebec provincial police investigating a homicide in Val-Des-Monts, Que. on Dec. 2, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Quebec provincial police investigating a homicide in Val-Des-Monts, Que. on Dec. 2, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Provincial police in Quebec have announced charges against a 51-year-old man following a woman's death in the Outaouais region this week.

    A woman was found dead in a home on Chemin des Cerisiers in Val-des-Monts at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The victim has not been identified.

    The Sûreté du Québec said a man was arrested Wednesday evening at his home in Gatineau in connection with the incident.

    Éric Trudel is charged with kidnapping and assault.

    Police said the investigation remains ongoing. 

