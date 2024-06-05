Tips to stay safe in the water this summer
The Lifesaving Society is reminding people to supervise children at all times in the water and know the environment where you're swimming, as people look to cool off during this June heat wave.
A nine-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water at Britannia Beach on Monday afternoon.
The Lifesaving Society dropped by CTV Morning Live with tips to stay safe around pools, beaches and water this summer.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Know your swimming environment
With lifeguards not on duty at City of Ottawa's beaches until June 15, the Lifesaving Society recommends you know the area where you're swimming and know the risks.
"I think it's important to know your environment and know the risks, where the shallow water is, where the deep water is and respect the signage," Sean Duffy, vice-president of management training with the Lifesaving Society, told CTV Morning Live.
Supervise people in the water
"Adult supervision is super important," Duffy says.
The Lifesaving Society recommends parents and guardians watch children at all times while at the beach and around pools.
"So watching those kids, direct supervision, within arms reach. We always say if your kids are in the water, you should be in the water with them and really being there to support them and provide that support to keep them safe."
Duffy warns children can drown "in as little as 15 seconds and in very little water."
"Often drowning does not look like drowning; people are in splashing in water, they might not look like they're playing," Duffy said. "That's why we really encourage adults to be in the water with their child, to be there to be able to support them so if they are in trouble they're right there."
Swimming lessons
The Lifesaving Society recommends children and adults learn to swim.
"Swimming lessons are super important. We encourage everyone, adults and children, learn to swim," Duffy says.
"Learn those important life skills to keep yourself safe in and around the water."
Ottawa Police Const. Caroline Gallant says basic swimming lessons are a benefit.
"If you're not really comfortable in the water as an adult, still getting some basic learn to swim, learn to survive kind of techniques is still really important," Gallant told CTV News Ottawa.
Lifejackets
Duffy says lifejackets are a key to staying safe in the water this summer.
"Anyone that's boating should be wearing a lifejacket or a personal floatation device. Definitely, young children, weak swimmers when they're swimming in the water, this is a really good tool for them to wear."
The Lifesaving Society warns that while 'puddle jumper' swim vests are popular toys for the pool, they are not the same as a lifejacket.
"They're not a lifejacket," Duffy said, adding they're not recommended for weak swimmers.
"This is a good toy, or a tool, that children can use to help them stay at the surface when they're swimming. With this device, you really need that close, direct supervision because it's not a lifejacket, it's not going to keep your head up in the same way."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa extreme pogo sticker jumps into the Britain's Got Talent semifinals
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander on Wednesday, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
The largest geomagnetic storm in 20 years set off displays of the auroras recently, and another show is expected
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
opinion What high earners should do to manage their wealth and save time
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew has advice for high earners who should consider wealth and time management strategies to create even greater financial freedom for themselves.
NEW 10-year-old shines a light on life in Gaza through cooking videos
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2023 Sussex, N.B., shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
Toronto
-
He was the 'pillar of our family,' says daughter of man killed in Rexdale shooting
He was a loving husband, a devoted father of seven, and a beloved grandfather of 12.
-
Uber says it can’t fill the ‘massive gap’ in transit service if TTC workers go on strike
Ride-sharing and taxi companies say they are putting plans in place to prepare for what could be a massive influx in customers later this week if thousands of TTC employees walk off the job on Friday.
-
Ontario man's $4,000 e-bike gets stolen, but insurance only covers $1,000
An Ontario senior whose $4,000 e-bike was recently stolen says his insurance policy only covered a quarter of its value.
Montreal
-
These are the 7 STM bus routes being eliminated in Montreal
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
-
Quebec pharmacists to get more power to help people
Quebec says it wants pharmacies to be a one-stop shop for people with health concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
-
Tent caterpillar outbreak for the fourth year in a row in northern Ont.
A provincial expert says the tent caterpillar outbreaks we’ve seen in northern Ontario for the last four years are coming to a close this or maybe next year.
Windsor
-
Police use drone to find suspect hiding in a backyard
Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to Montgomery Drive where they learned a fight between a man and a woman escalated and the man allegedly assaulted the woman with a steel cooking pan.
-
A life-changing moment for a Windsor family
What’s old is new again and will be a great help to Ifeome Ihedioha’s family.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
London
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
-
'More weapons are being seen in smaller towns': Significant seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc
Two traffic stops, two significant weapons seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc.
-
Person on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
Kitchener
-
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
-
Crews battle flames at abandoned Cambridge building
Firefighters put out flames at an abandoned Cambridge building on Tuesday evening.
-
Guelph man allegedly steals $18k worth of chicken from grocery store
A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $18,000 worth of cooked chicken from a grocery store.
Barrie
-
Alliston man faces over 20 gun-related charges after police raid
One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.
-
Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
-
More speed cameras coming to Barrie
A relatively new but already controversial program in Barrie cracking down on drivers with a heavy foot is getting expanded.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Niverville; one man dead
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
-
'We're building the city for the future': Improving Route 90 could cost Winnipeg over $586M: Report
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning in Banff National Park
A black bear has been active near a busy rest stop along the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, officials say.
-
Colleen Klein, wife of Ralph Klein, has died at age 83
Colleen Klein has died. Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Tornado tears through Alberta farmyard, no injuries reported
No one was injured after a tornado hit a farmyard and house south of Camrose on Monday.
-
'Worth it': Oilers' Stanley Cup veterans embrace long, gruelling road to Final
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Regina
-
'More accessible to all women': Dress for Success Regina celebrates grand opening at new location
It is the beginning of a new era for Regina’s Dress for Success program, a non profit organization which aims to help women and non-binary individuals gain economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing professional attire.
-
Riders add CFL veteran Marcus Sayles on defence
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
Saskatchewan borrowers up for mortgage renewal weighing stressful decision
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
Vancouver
-
Pet dog named Peanut must be returned after breakup, B.C. tribunal rules
The co-owner of a dog named Peanut has been ordered to return the pet to their ex after a custody dispute was heard by B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
-
Stranded and dying: B.C. cancer patient’s family calls for improvements to ferry service
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
-
'I'd like some answers': B.C. woman's personal information leaked in cyberattack
A Metro Vancouver woman says she’s looking for answers weeks after a cyberattack where some of her personal health information was breached.
Vancouver Island
-
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
Budget pressures mean Sooke school bus fees returning next year
The Sooke School District is bringing back school bus fees to help address a $2.8-million budget shortfall.
-
Business partner of twice-disbarred B.C. lawyer liable for negligent misrepresentations to investors
A B.C. woman who was the business partner of a disgraced former lawyer has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to a group of investors who provided funds for the law firm's ill-fated expansion plans.
Kelowna
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.