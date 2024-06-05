Tips to stay safe in the water this summer

The Lifesaving Society is reminding people to supervise children at all times in the water and know the environment where you're swimming, as people look to cool off during this June heat wave.

A nine-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water at Britannia Beach on Monday afternoon.

The Lifesaving Society dropped by CTV Morning Live with tips to stay safe around pools, beaches and water this summer.

Know your swimming environment

With lifeguards not on duty at City of Ottawa's beaches until June 15, the Lifesaving Society recommends you know the area where you're swimming and know the risks.

"I think it's important to know your environment and know the risks, where the shallow water is, where the deep water is and respect the signage," Sean Duffy, vice-president of management training with the Lifesaving Society, told CTV Morning Live.

Supervise people in the water

"Adult supervision is super important," Duffy says.

The Lifesaving Society recommends parents and guardians watch children at all times while at the beach and around pools.

"So watching those kids, direct supervision, within arms reach. We always say if your kids are in the water, you should be in the water with them and really being there to support them and provide that support to keep them safe."

Duffy warns children can drown "in as little as 15 seconds and in very little water."

"Often drowning does not look like drowning; people are in splashing in water, they might not look like they're playing," Duffy said. "That's why we really encourage adults to be in the water with their child, to be there to be able to support them so if they are in trouble they're right there."

Swimming lessons

The Lifesaving Society recommends children and adults learn to swim.

"Swimming lessons are super important. We encourage everyone, adults and children, learn to swim," Duffy says.

"Learn those important life skills to keep yourself safe in and around the water."

Ottawa Police Const. Caroline Gallant says basic swimming lessons are a benefit.

"If you're not really comfortable in the water as an adult, still getting some basic learn to swim, learn to survive kind of techniques is still really important," Gallant told CTV News Ottawa.

Lifejackets

Duffy says lifejackets are a key to staying safe in the water this summer.

"Anyone that's boating should be wearing a lifejacket or a personal floatation device. Definitely, young children, weak swimmers when they're swimming in the water, this is a really good tool for them to wear."

The Lifesaving Society warns that while 'puddle jumper' swim vests are popular toys for the pool, they are not the same as a lifejacket.

"They're not a lifejacket," Duffy said, adding they're not recommended for weak swimmers.

"This is a good toy, or a tool, that children can use to help them stay at the surface when they're swimming. With this device, you really need that close, direct supervision because it's not a lifejacket, it's not going to keep your head up in the same way."