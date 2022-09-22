Tips to cut down the grocery shopping bill as food prices rise

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

