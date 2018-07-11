

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Cineplex will deliver your popcorn. McDonald's will bring you your Big Mac. Well, add Tim Horton's coffee and donuts to the home delivery market. The national chain is testing delivery service starting this week.

If you're craving a double-double but don't have the time or wheels to get it, it can now come to you, for a fee of course.

Ottawa is one of 3 test cities for Tim Horton's home delivery.

It's only midday, but already, this is delivery number four at the Tim Hortons on Somerset Street. The national chain, renowned for its coffee and donuts, is now offering to bring you that double-double to your door.

Chris McCluskey is the franchise owner of the Somerset Tim Hortons, “We launched Monday morning, flipped the switch and almost instantly, we had orders coming in and so far the feedback has been great.”

Customer Melinda Shambare hadn't heard about it yet but says she would use it.

“It’s something easy and you wouldn’t have to be out in the hot weather,” she says.

“I think it's a great idea,” adds customer Randy Morris, “It should have been done a long time ago.”

Ottawa is one of 3 test markets along with Vancouver and Edmonton offering the home delivery service through the app Skip the Dishes. Tim Hortons says its customers were asking for it.

“This is a way for us to be relevant for our guests,” says Jorge Zaidan, the head of marketing for Tim Hortons Canada, “We are 100% focused on things we can control and the things our guests are asking for and that's why we're offering this.”

Keeping relevant is why Tim Hortons is also introducing all-day breakfast and in the fall, rolling out a kids menu. It all comes down to keeping up with the competition, says Michael Mulvey, an associate professor of marketing for the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, “The competitors are upping their game and so what they're just doing is catching up because other companies have been doing this already.”

Local coffee shops like Happy Goat Coffee have no plans to follow suit. They believe coffee is a social experience and should remain that way.

“It defeats the purpose of having coffee with friends and going out for little break, right?” says Henry Assad, the owner of Happy Goat Coffee Company.

His customers couldn't agree more.

“If I'm having a coffee at home or I have food that would come from Tim Hortons,” says Happy Goat customer Andrea Lesperance, “I would probably just make it myself.”

“To have something brought to me, unless it's a pizza, it doesn't really interest me at all,” adds customer Sean Graff.

While Tim Hortons is concentrating on strengthening its brand in Canada, it's also looking to expand well beyond our borders. It announced today plans to open up 15 hundred Tim Hortons coffee shops in China within the next ten years.