Thrift shopping stacking up to malls, big box stores in retail popularity

Whether looking for something new to wear or in need of retail therapy, Canadian consumers are turning more and more to thrift, consignment, and second-hand stores.

New data released by Value Village says 90 per cent of Canadians have engaged with thrift stores through shopping, donating, or both.

"Over the last six years, our economy has shifted, so we've seen people convert their retail mindset entirely," says Liam Racine, owner of Johnie's Vintage in Arnprior.

Lower prices are a major motivator for consumers when deciding to shop second-hand items.

But Racine says just because the items were handed off, does not make them second choice when it comes to fashion.

"I think people want something fun when it comes to vintage. They want to feel like they have the only piece, that one off kind of vintage piece," he says.

"They don't want to see every store. They want to see one store that has everything, and that's the benefit of thrifting."

Retail analyst Bruce Winder says the rise in popularity of thrifting began to be noticed roughly five years ago.

"There's a lot of pluses with thrifting; it helps the environment, it helps your pocketbook," Winder tells CTV News. "It's fun too, and it also lets you be kind of unique."

The data from Value Village says Gen Z consumers are thrift shopping's biggest advocates, with more than 40 per cent of Gen Z shoppers classifying themselves as thrifters.

"For young people, it's a badge of honor," says Winder.

"It's like, I'm smart, I thrift, I save money, I help the planet, I get to be unique, and it's fun."

"It's one of the biggest things I notice, is that high schoolers aren't even checking the malls first," adds Racine. "They're checking the thrift stores first."

Many thrift and consignment stores are now regularly stocking brand name items at highly reduced prices.

At Racked Consignment Shoppe in Arnprior, owner Amy Penaloza says her items are 40 to 60 per cent below brand-new sticker price.

"We have a lot of Michael Kors bags. We have some Gucci bags, some Gucci sandals. The purses are really popular right now," says Penaloza.

"I've got a Lululemon section which is also popular with a little bit of everybody. But mostly the younger girls like to come in to look for the Lululemon things."

Thrifting's rise in popularity is also pushing name brand and big box retailers – like Zara – to introduce secondhand shopping in US stores.

"Even the big retailers that historically have sold new merchandise realize that thrifting is a major trend, and they want in on the action too," says Winder.

"They're starting to open up areas where you can return clothes and get paid for them, or you can buy used clothes from other people."